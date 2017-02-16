200-lb singer Ranella asks for help on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

This week on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, a singer needs help with her body image and single mom has a food and pot habit.

Singer Ranella had a bit of a troubled childhood after her mum left her in home country of the Phillipines and came to America. It would be six years before she managed to join her mother, but the years of little or no contact took their toll. Her mother was less than impressed with her desire to be a professional singer, instead wanting her to pursue a more realistic career.

Soon Ranella began to comfort eat and lose her self-esteem, gaining way over 50-lbs in the process.

Khloe empathises with Ranella and she is sent to see fitness expert and no nonsense trainer Corey Calliet.

Ranella arrives wearing a sweat bag in the hope of shedding some ‘water weight’ but Corey soon puts her straight and asks her to get on the scales.

The budding singer weights in at over 207 lb, a lot of weight for someone her height. Will she be able to lose it and keep her eyes off Corey?

Also on this episode, a single mom is struggling with both food and her pot habit.

Catch Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian – The Lost Voice & Half-Baked at 9:00 PM on E!