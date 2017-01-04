1,100lb identical twins face life-threatening moment on My 600-lb Life premiere

The premiere of TLC’s new My 600-lb Life features the daily struggles of two identical twins — who weigh more than 1,100lb combined.

Season 5 of the hit show about obesity kicks off as we meet Brandi and Kandi Dreier, who are worried about losing each other to their uncontrolled weight.

The Canadian sisters weigh more than any other twins the producers have ever seen — and at one point suffer a terrifying medical scare when Kandi is rushed to hospital after her heart stops.

In the episode, the pair head to the Lone Star state to meet with weight loss expert Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in Houston.

The gastric bypass surgeon gives them a medical assessment to determine whether the pair are good candidates for the procedure.

He then tells them that they each have to lose 50lb, to see if their weight loss intentions are genuine.

The pair hope to regain their lives after moving to Houston and being cast on My 600-lb Life.

In one scene Kandi says: “I feel like I’m starting to live again.”

My 600-lb Life Season 5 starts tonight at 8/7c on TLC.