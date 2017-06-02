$100k winner announced on finale of TLC’s Girl Starter

The winner of $100,000 to build their own business is revealed tonight on the finale of TLC’s reality series Girl Starter.

The show, which started six weeks ago, saw eight women aged between 18 and 24 compete for the seed-round funding for their business idea.

It has followed them on their journey from forming their initial ideas and building up to pitch to potential investors.

Tonight in the finale the girls have to make a 30-second commercial about their business and put together a financial plan.

They then make their final pitch presentation, but it doesn’t go smoothly for all the competitors.

Finally the winner, after all the girls’ hard work, is revealed.

The TLC show is being run in collaboration with the actual Girl Starter organization, which aims to help girls get further in entrepreneurship and business.

Watch a sneak peek of the finale below, then tune in to find out who wins!

Girl Starter Season 1 Finale Trailer A #GirlStarter Guide to Your Friday Evening:👄📲 Tell ALL of your friends: 📺 Watch the Girl Starter Season 1 Finale TONIGHT at 7pm ET on TLC🍦🍫🍿Grab snacks and get cozy.🐦🎒💻 Live-Tweet the show with us for special guests and giveaways: https://twitter.com/GirlStarter(Hint: Klarbrunn, Microsoft, Vera Bradley, and more!)🎉 Cheer for your favorite team: #TeamTolli 🎨 or #TeamCookies 🍪📍Girl Starter presented by Staples on TLC every Friday at 7PM ET + 2AM ET and on Discovery Family Thursday at 1AM ET/10PM PT and Saturdays at 2PM ET/11AMPT. Posted by Girl Starter on Friday, June 2, 2017

The Girl Starter finale airs tonight at 7/6c on TLC.