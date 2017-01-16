Monsters and Critics

10 adults and 15 kids from one family all share a house in Meet the Putmans series premiere

Meet the Putmans  is a brand new reality show on TLC that follows a big family who all live together in one house.

25 individual from three generations of one Michigan family all live in the same house and you can be sure that life is never dull.

The Putmans don’t just share a house, they also share their money, chores and even raising their kids.

A grocery shop is like a military operation on Meet the Putmans

Bill and Barb  Putman have been marred for 32 years and they have four kids. Those kids are still at home and now they have their own children.

That makes for 10 adults and 15 kids with all the fun, conflicts and dramas you’d have in any single family magnified by them all being under the same roof.

The house they share is not tiny but neither is it a palace, and it only has one bathroom!

Catch Meet the Putmans – Under One Roof at 10 PM on TLC.

