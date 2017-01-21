Women’s March on Main over Trump presidency at Sundance Film Festival

An estimated crowd of 7,000-plus jammed the historic center of Park City, Utah, site of 2017 Sundance Film Festival, for the Women’s March on Main.

Braving snow flurries and sub-freezing weather to support women’s rights, which they claim are threatened under the brand new Trump presidency.

After traversing down the city’s Main Street the boisterous crowd listened to rallying calls from Hollywood celebrities (there for Sundance), including Chelsea Handler, Mary McCormack, Maria Bello and Peter and Benjamin Bratt.

“Eleanor Roosevelt once said, ‘A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong it is until it’s in hot water.’ Welcome to the New Tea,” Handler told that enthusiastic audience that braved sub-zero weather to protest en masse.

The march was one of dozens anti-Trump rallies held across the U.S.