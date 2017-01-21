Monsters and Critics

Women’s March on Main over Trump presidency at Sundance Film Festival

“Hello, Pussies!” said actress Maria Bello, greeting the crowd of progressives who gathered at the bottom of historic Main Street in Park City, Utah — the location of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival — one of dozen of anti-Trump rallies across America today

An estimated crowd of 7,000-plus jammed the historic center of Park City, Utah, site of 2017 Sundance Film Festival, for the Women’s March on Main.

Braving snow flurries and sub-freezing weather to support women’s rights, which they claim are threatened under the brand new Trump presidency.

Writer-activist Chelsea Handler (l.) and actress Mary McCormack welcomed the Women’s March on Main Street, a crowd of thousands, many of whom also were attending the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. “Eleanor Roosevelt once said, 'A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong it is until it's in hot water.’ Welcome to the New Tea,” Handler told that enthusiastic audience that braved sub-zero weather to protest en masse the inauguration of President Donald Trump yesterday

After traversing down the city’s Main Street the boisterous crowd listened to rallying calls from Hollywood celebrities (there for Sundance), including Chelsea Handler, Mary McCormack, Maria Bello and Peter and Benjamin Bratt.

“Eleanor Roosevelt once said, ‘A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong it is until it’s in hot water.’ Welcome to the New Tea,” Handler told that enthusiastic audience that braved sub-zero weather to protest en masse.

Actors Benjamin and Peter Bratt address a crowd of thousands following the Women’s March on Main Street in Park City, Utah earlier today.

The march was one of dozens anti-Trump rallies held across the U.S.

