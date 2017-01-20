Nostradamus predictions for Trump’s presidency: World War 3 and the apocalypse?

With Donald Trump being inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, many people are looking to Nostradamus to predict what Trump taking power means for America and the rest of the world.

There was a huge upsurge in interest surrounding Nostradamus, whose real name was Michel de Nostredame, around the time of the general election last year in which Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Many of Nostradamus’s followers believed the French seer predicted Trump’s win, in the following verse, from Century III, Quatrain 81 of his 1555 book Les Propheties:

The great shameless, audacious bawler.

He will be elected governor of the army:

The boldness of his contention.

The bridge broken, the city faint from fear.

Now fans and critics alike are looking to Nostradamus’s famous prophecies in a bid to get a hint of what could be to come as Trump takes office as the leader of the most powerful country in the world.

Nostradamus’s predictions mainly come from his verses in Les Propheties, and he has been credited with predicting a large number of world events in the past from the rise of Adolf Hitler to the September 11 attacks on New York in 2001.

His words are of course open to many different interpretations, but several meanings have been found apparently relating to Donald Trump’s time office — including that it will spark World War 3 and possibly even the apocalypse.

Some believe one particular verse refers to Trump as “the false trumpet” — who it says is “concealing madness” — and predicts a possible economic collapse caused by his policies.

The verse is also said to make reference to him taking drastic action over immigration, either at home or by intervening in Europe.

The verse, Century I, Quatrain 40, reads:

The false trumpet concealing madness

will cause Byzantium to change its laws.

From Egypt there will go forth a man who wants

the edict withdrawn, changing money and standards.

The site of the ancient greek colony of Byzantium lies in modern day Istanbul in Turkey, which is at the center of Europe’s current refugee crisis.

But some view the verse as a cloaked reference to immigration in the US, which played a large role in Trump’s campaign including his claim of wanting to build a wall between the US and Mexico.

There’s an even bleaker outlook when you consider some commentators’ interpretation of Century 3, Quatrain 50, which reads:

The republic of the great city,

Will not want to consent to the great severity:

King summoned by trumpet to go out.

The ladder at the wall, the city will repent.

Some say the “republic of the big city” again refers to the US, and that the verse predicts military operations overseas — possibly even World War 3.

A few followers have even gone a step further, and viewed Nostradamus’s texts as describing Trump as the “third antichrist” after Napoleon and Hitler, who will bring about the apocalypse.

However, many critics dismiss Nostradamus’s predictions as nothing more than words that can be open to whatever interpretation a person wishes to see in them.

Indeed, many believed the seer’s writings as having predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 general election, an outcome which obviously proved to be false.