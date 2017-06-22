Love & Hip Hop star Milan Christopher poses totally naked to support gender equality

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star Milan Christopher has posed in a completely naked photoshoot to support gender equality.

The 33-year-old rapper’s nude shoot by photographer Matthias Vriens for Paper magazine sees him posing in his birthday suit next to a selection of planes, bikes and cars.

One photo shows him baring it all as he stands with his arms resting on the propeller of a small plane, while in another he stands with his legs apart and one foot in the cockpit.

Another picture shows him straddling an old motorbike while wearing a leather jacket and nothing on his bottom half.

In one photo he also poses in the buff while standing inside the open door of a rally car.

Fans might be stunned to see just how risque the photos are, but Christopher has revealed the reason he decided to do it was to make a stand about gender equality.

Christopher, who was Love & Hip Hop’s first openly gay star, said: “I just feel like in our culture it’s so taboo for a guy to show their bodies but it’s ok for a woman to do it.

“I just kinda want to break that. I think I have a nice body and I think it’s art and I just think that it should be celebrated like they celebrate women’s bodies.

“So you know, I could be a guy and be gay and be black and be artistic and be artistic in a nude fashion shoot in the same way that anybody else could.”

In his interview with Paper, Christopher also talked about how he ended up being on the show and about homophobia in the hip-hop community.

He also revealed how he felt “disrespected” by the BET Hip Hop Awards.

He said: “I mean, I was on Love and Hip Hop, I had my own Out in Hip Hop television show, I was on the cover of the New York Times, the cover of LA Times twice, on Wendy Williams, Ellen, you know, everywhere.

“And you know the Hip Hop Awards, the BET awards didn’t even invite me to do anything. It’s like, this is the first time this has ever happened in the history of hip hop music and you didn’t make a place for me because I’m gay? I felt very disrespected by that.”



Love & Hip Hop Hollywood Season 4 returns July 24 at 8/7c on VH1.