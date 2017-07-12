Is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson really going to run for president in 2020?

Paperwork has been filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in a bid to draft Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson into the presidential race in 2020 — which could end up with him taking on Donald Trump.

But is the wrestling legend and Fast and the Furious star really going to be running for the highest office in America?

The forms were filed with the FEC for a campaign organization called Run the Rock 2020, by a man with a West Virginia address called Kenton Tilford.

However, Tilford, a 26-year-old political consultant and freelance writer, is not believed to be affiliated to the star.

In fact, he told CNN he set up the campaign because he thinks we “desperately need a leader who can unite us and not just pander to a small base of supporters”.

He said the committe’s goal was to “build a grassroots community of Americans to show to Mr. Johnson that his incredible popularity as an actor and public figure can translate into politics seamlessly”.

He added: “I hope it influences him to take the plunge and run in 2020.”

Although it seems Tilford submitted the forms in the hope that The Rock will throw himself into the running for the Oval Office, Johnson HAS hinted in the past that he IS interested in running for president.

In an interview with GQ last year, he said that he had seriously thought about getting into politics. He said: “I can’t deny that the thought of being governor, the thought of being president, is alluring.”

Then, in another interview with GQ in May this year while promoting his new Baywatch movie, he talked about how he would behave if he was president, saying he would be inclusive of people with different opinions.

He also talked about potentially running for President the same month when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Johnson also performed a skit on Saturday Night Live where he joked about running for office with fellow Hollywood star Tom Hanks as his running mate.

He posted a tweet beforehand saying: America, I hear you.

America, I hear you. Tune in TONIGHT for our season finale of @nbcsnl for suprises and big laughs. #SNLFinale #5xHost #2020 🔥💪🏾🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EdEgDwXX4V — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2017

If Johnson were to run for President it would likely be an Independent, as that is what he is currently registered as. Whether he will do so remains to be seen, but it is obvious that the star is intrigued by the idea.

The fact that an organization is now registered on his behalf with the FEC could certainly act as a launching pad if he wished to pursue a path into politics.