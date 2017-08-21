Javi Marroquin contradicts Kailyn Lowry’s complaint that Teen Mom 2 editors skew story

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been complaining that the show’s editors have often distorted the truth to suit them, but ex-husband Javi Marroquin disagrees.

He told In Touch magazine that the pair are totally in control of what they say and who they say it to. He said “I don’t know how editing is so bad when no one is forcing us to say the things we do.”

Despite often being unable to be in the same room without fighting, the former couple are due to appear on Marriage Boot Camp: reality Stars together.

We are sure there will be a lot more to come regards their relationship!

Kailyn is not the only star of the show to complain about editing, with Chelsea Houska also saying that MTV often misrepresenting the facts.

Kailyn’s Pregnancy Leaks Online TONIGHT: Kailyn is worried that she won't have control of her story and life now that her pregnancy news has leaked online. Posted by Teen Mom 2 on Monday, August 21, 2017

Teen Mom 2 airs at 9:00 PM on MTV.