La La Land dominates as diversity returns in Oscar nominations

Tune-filled and bittersweet, La La Land proved to be a juggernaut when nominations for the 2017 Oscars were announced on Tuesday by the Motion Picture Academy.

The original musical for the big screen, a rarity among films these days, La La Land was nominated in 14 categories. That ties the all-time-record set by All About Eve in 1950 and Titanic in 1998, which both went on to win the Oscar for best movie of the year.

While La La Land was the sweepstakes winner, this year’s Oscar nominations were notable for their inclusiveness.

After last year’s heated controversy and denunciations over the all-white nominations in major categories, this year’s nominations turned out to be the most diverse since 2007, a complete reversal from 2016 which gave rise to the #OscarsSoWhite twitter handle.

Seven actors of color snagged noms, and many more are nominated in other important categories. Moreover, three of the best film contenders — Fences, Hidden Figures, and Moonlight — feature predominantly black casts.

Meryl Streep also set a record with yet another best actress nomination, her 20th. She got the nod for her sympathetic portrayal of badly out-of-tune 1940s opera singer Florence Foster Jenkins, in the movie of the same name.

President Donald Trump, in an angry tweet, called the three-time Oscar winner “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” after she took direct aim at the then President-elect in a scorching acceptance speech after winning the best actress award at the recent Golden Globes.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

La La Land, inspired by the golden age of 20th century musicals, scored nods for best picture; best actor and actress for leads Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone; and two nominations for Damien Chazelle, the 31-year-old boy wonder who directed the film and wrote the original screenplay.

The movie is nominated in every category for which it was eligible, including honors for best score and two for best song — the rest are in technical categories.

The other eight films nominated for the best picture are Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

Trailing La La Land in totals, Arrival and Moonlight each got eight Oscar nominations, followed by Manchester by the Sea, Hacksaw Ridge and Lion with six.

The other three nominees for best actress in a leading role are Natalie Portman, Jackie; Ruth Negga, Loving; and Isabelle Huppert, in French film Elle. A surprising omission was Amy Adams, widely praised for her role in sci-film Arrival.

In addition to La La Land’s Gosling, the other four best leading actor nominees are Casey Affleck, in Manchester by the Sea; Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge; Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic; and Denzel Washington, Fences. It was Washington’s seventh nomination, the most for any black actor.

Affleck is considered the front-runner to get the Oscar, for his portrayal of someone tortured by his role in a horrific incident.

In addition to Chazelle, the other four best director nominees are Denis Villeneuve, Arrival; Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge; Barry Jenkins, Moonlight; and Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea. Lonergan was also nominated for best original screenplay.

For Gibson being named is a redemption of sorts. The Australian actor-director, who in 1995 won two Oscars for Braveheart, including best director, has been in the doghouse for the last decade because of anti-semitic remarks he was overheard making.

He’s apparently back in Hollywood’s good graces with the nomination for Hacksaw, a war movie about a conscientious objector. Gibson has even more reason to celebrate. His ninth child, a boy, was born last week to his girlfriend Rosalind Ross.

Three notable directors didn’t make the cut. Nominated for his acting in Fences, Washington also directed the film, adapted from a Pulitzer-prize winning Broadway play by the late August Wilson, but was overlooked.

Martin Scorsese and Clint Eastwood, both previous Oscar-winners, were shut out. Scorsese, boasting nine previous best director nominations including an Academy Award for Departed, didn’t get any respect for Silence. The passion project about Portuguese missionaries in 16th century Japan, though well reviewed by many critics, has so far been his worst ever box office bomb. Silence did get one nomination, for cinematographer Robert Prieto.

Eastwood’s Sully, about the airline pilot who made a successful emergency landing on New York’s Hudson River, was a major box-office hit and a favorite of critics, but it batted zero. Its star Tom Hanks was also uncharacteristically left out in the cold.

Viola Davis received her third best-supporting-actress nomination for Fences, the most for any black actress. Other nominees in the category: Naomie Harris, Moonlight; Nicole Kidman, Lion; Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures, about three African-American women working behind-the-scenes at NASA who contributed significantly to the space program; and Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea.

For best-supporting actor, the nominees are Mahershala Ali, Moonlight; Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water, Lucas Hedges — at 20 the youngest nominee — for Manchester by the Sea; Indian actor Dev Patel, Lion; and Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals.

The Oscars will be handed out at the Academy Awards on February 26. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel is set to host.

COMPLETE LIST OF OSCAR NOMINEES

Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Directing

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Actress in a leading role

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Actress in a supporting role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Adapted Screenplay

Lion, by Luke Davis

Arrival, by Eric Heisserer

Moonlight, by Barry Jenkins

Hidden Figures, Theodore Melfi and Allison Schroeder Interview

Fences by August Wilson

Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea, by Kenneth Lonergan

Hell or High Water, by Taylor Sheridan

La La Land, by Damien Chazelle

20th Century Women

The Lobster,by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos

Cinematography

Bradford Young, Arrival

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Greig Fraser, Lion

James Laxton, Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto, Silence

Documentary feature

Fire at Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

Documentary short

Extermis

4.1 miles

Joe’s Violins

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Foreign language film

Toni Erdmann, Germany

The Salesman, Iran

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

Tanna Australia

Land of Mine, Denmark

Sound editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Sound mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Original score

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Mica Levi, Jackie

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran, Lion

Thomas Newman, Passengers

Original song

“City of Stars” La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

“Audition” (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

“The Empty Chair” Jim: The James Foley Story

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” Trolls

Production design

Arrival (Patrice Vermette, Paul Hotte)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! (Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh)

La La Land, David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Passengers, Guy Hendrix Dyas, Gene Serdena

Visual effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Makeup and hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Costume design

Mary Zophres, La La Land

Madeline Fontaine, Jackie

Consolata Boyle, Florence Foster Jenkins

Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Joanna Johnston, Allied

Film Editing

Arrival

Hell or High Water

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Moonlight

Live-action short

Ennemis intérieurs, Selim Azzazi

La femme et le TGV, Timo von Gunten

Silent Nights, Aske Bang, Kim Magnusson

Sing, Kristof Deák, Anna Udvardy

Timecode, Juanjo Gimenez

Animated Short Film

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia