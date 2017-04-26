Tribeca review: Flames documentary is self-indulgent but ultimately fascinating

Let’s say you’re a creative couple in New York, a performance artist and an indie filmmaker in a city filled with them. How do you break out from the pact?

In reality TV show fashion, you could film your heterosexual relationship in intimate detail. And that’s exactly what real-life and professional partners Zefrey Throwell and Josephine Decker did.

In Flames the fearless duo start out with good intentions as their lay bare their emotions and naked bodies before the camera.

Perhaps sensing their film is going nowhere fast, they – and their cinematographer – embark on an on-the-fly trip to the Maldives to juice up the action.

When their personal relationship quickly falls apart shortly after returning, they’re left with the dilemma of what to do next with their film.

No matter. Over the course of the four ensuing years the couple reenacts key scenes of what might have been. Or, do they?

Confused? Well, that’s what makes this docu-art hybrid so delicious. To a degree all couples play act in their relationship.

In Flames the filmmakers turn up the heat a thousand notches to deconstruct and reconstruct the dynamics of what it means to be lovers…as the camera rolls.

Self-indulgent? Thoroughly. But it makes for fascinating stuff. Decker and Throwell pursued their art without restraint, creating a singular project that pushes the boundaries of cinema outré.