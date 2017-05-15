The best Pokémon movies of all time

Pokémon movies have been around as long as the show, and one has come out almost every year since they began.

They follow Ash Ketchum on wild adventures across the Pokémon world, where he encounters wild, legendary Pokémon who are often in trouble or causing trouble.

If you are a fan of the world of Pokémon, check out the movies on this list when you are looking for something nostalgic.

From Mewtwo to Entei, to Deoxys and Darkrai, you do not want to miss these epic adventures!

1 Pokémon: The First Movie

This is the movie that started it all. Originally released as Pokémon: The First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, this story follows the tale of Mewtwo — a Pokémon born from a lab trying to replicate the ancient Pokémon Mew.

They succeed, but create a Pokémon much more powerful — and sentient.

Mewtwo sets up base on an island and begins inviting the most powerful Pokémon trainers and begins to capture their Pokémon.

This movie is a must-see. Seriously. If you haven’t seen it, go watch it. If you have seen it, go watch it again. This is the best Pokémon movie ever created.

2 Pokémon: The Movie 2000

Pokémon: The Movie 2000 begins with Ash, Brock and Misty travelling through the orange islands, when they happen upon an island in the middle of an ancient celebration.

Ash is immediately singled out as the “chosen one,” tasked with collecting three glass balls from three separate islands, as their tradition dictates.

Well, things all go askew when the ancient legendary birds Moltres, Articuno and Zapdos are captured and a giant storm begins to wreck havoc.

Only the combined help of Ash and Lugia, another ancient Pokémon, stand a chance to save the world.

3 Pokémon 3: The Movie

Pokémon 3: The Movie was the last movie written by Takeshi Shudō, the head writer of the anime and the first three movies.

This story centers on Molly Hale, a little girl whose father is mysteriously vanishes one day while studying the Unown.

But the Unown takes her sad world and turns it into a dreamland, where the ancient Pokémon Entei is her father.

Without her own mother, Entei captures Delia Ketchum for Molly.

Ash is terrified to watch his mother taken from him, and must break into the crystal tower Entei has created to save her and Molly.

4 Pokémon 4Ever

For as long as there have been legendary Pokémon, there have been evil people trying to capture their power.

It is no different for Celebi, a psychic Pokémon with the ability to travel through time. The story starts forty years ago, when a Pokémon poacher is trying to capture Celebi.

Celebi transports itself and a trainer named Sam forty years into the future, where they run into Ash, Brock and Misty.

Though years have gone by, a new threat is chasing after Celebi and threatens to turn it into a dark Pokémon with enormous power. Can the heroes save the day?

5 Destiny Deoxys

This movie takes place in the beautiful, technologically advanced city of Larousse, where almost everything is controlled electronically.

Ash and gang arrive so he can challenge the incredible Battle Tower. Suddenly, the legendary Pokémon Deoxys arrives and takes control of the entire city — shutting down all the machines and taking everyone captive.

The legendary Rayquaza is not amused to have his territory encroached, and the two begin to battle it out.

It is up to Ash, Tory and their friends to figure out what caused the Pokémon to behave this way, and quickly — before there is no one left to save.

6 Pokémon Heroes: Latios and Latias

Alto Mare is a city with an ancient tradition — a special race for water Pokémon through the canal streets.

Ash and Misty are some of the top competitors this year. While unable to win the race, Ash manages to save a mysterious girl from two strange women.

However, it isn’t a regular girl — it is the legendary Pokémon Latias in disguise.

When the two women from before show up again in order to capture both Latios and Latias, and a mysterious jewel called the Soul Dew, it is up to Ash and gang to save the day before it is too late.

7 Jirachi: Wish Maker

When Ash and gang hear about the Millennium Comet — a natural phenomenon that only happens every thousand years — and the incredible festival that goes along with it, they head straight for the camp site.

There, Max hears a voice coming from a strange cocoon that a performing magician carries.

It turns out that it is a crystal containing the Pokémon Jirachi, which awakens for Max at the start of the comet — which lasts one week.

But this Pokémon has the power to grant a wish, and there are many people who want to use it for evil.

Can Ash and gang protect the Pokémon?

8 The Rise of Darkrai

Ash and gang are on their way to a Pokémon contest for Dawn, when they pass a town called Alamos, home of the Time-Space Tower.

They soon learn that something is causing all the townspeople and Pokémon to have nightmares.

When a townsperson blames it on the legendary Pokémon Darkrai, the Pokémon shows up.

When two other legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia begin fighting over the city, they threaten to tear a hole in the time-space continuum.

Will the heroes be able to save the day?

9 Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea

Our next movie follows an ancient legend about a Sea Temple, worshiped by the People of the Water and home of the Sea Crown.

Few remember this legend — until a Pokémon ranger named Jackie steals a Manaphy egg from the evil pirate named Phantom.

Ash and crew show up in the middle of the action as Jackie races to return Manaphy to the Sea Temple and save the Sea Crown — before Phantom can capture them.

Will they be able to find the Sea Temple before Phantom, and unlock the mystery that has been hidden for years?

10 Lucario and the Mystery of Mew

Centuries ago, Cameron Palace was saved by an Aura Knight named Sir Aaron, who sacrificed himself for his people.

Every year since, there has been a festival held in his honor — including a Pokémon competition that attracts Ash and his friends.

When he wins and asked to complete a ceremony in honor of the Aura knight, Lucario emerges from an ancient staff and has only bad things to say about his former master.

Mew shows up and steals away Pikachu and Meowth, taking them to the Tree of Life.

With Lucario being the only possible guide, will he be able to put aside his distrust for humans and help save them?