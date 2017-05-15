The 10 best PC games of 2016

The year 2016 was a great one for gaming, with some amazing PC games released, from the much anticipated Battlefield 1 to the surprise release of Atlas Reactor.

With so many great titles to play, we broke down 10 of the must play games on PC from 2016, which all offer good value for money as well as oodles of fun.

1 Overwatch

Blizzard’s latest masterpiece was a no brainer inclusion on this list, as it has already taken the world by storm, announcing itself as the cool new kid on the block when it comes to competitive first-person shooter gaming.

Overwatch has everything — style and attitude, a great cast of playable characters and gameplay mechanics that would tempt even the most skilled professional e-sports teams to switch games to carry the Overwatch banner.

If you want to experience a new generation FPS game that has more substance that games that preceded it, than Overwatch is a must play.

2 FIFA 17

The FIFA franchise has reigned supreme over it’s closest rival Pro Evolution Soccer for many years now, and it’s no fluke.

With each passing year, FIFA improves the match engine, player’s resemblance, gameplay dynamic and so much more.

Not to mention, it currently owns a large majority of licenses to feature all the official leagues and clubs.

What makes FIFA 17 standout this year is the brand new The Journey mode, where you play a rising football star named Alex Hunter, and must make your mark in the Premier League through a mix of RPG type dialogue with fully voiced cut-scenes with playing the football matches itself.

The result is sheer brilliance.

3 XCOM 2

No other game has left me sweating, cursing and moaning about my bad luck and poor choices more than the legendary XCOM 2.

In this excellent sequel, the aliens have won, and you now lead the rebellion against the established coalition, raising the XCOM project once again.

XCOM 2 is a turn-based strategic work of art that all gamers should play at least ones.

There’s enough tension, stress, joy and anguish to go around mission after mission, at it’s what kept me going back for more.

4 Tyranny

Tyranny is Obsidian Entertainment’s newest love letter to old games like Baldur’s Gate, in a time when isometric RPGs offered the best narrative gaming experiences. Tyranny has done a good job of modernizing the experience.

The world is rich with its lore and characters, has an engaging story and tweaks the party-based combat to perfection.

While the main story is somewhat short, Tyranny is generous with branching choices that matter, so the replay value is incredible. Tyranny is my contender for RPG of the year.

5 Atlas Reactor

What a refreshing surprise Atlas Reactor was to the gaming world. When you need a break from the constant barrage of FPS games, jump into Atlas Reactor of a different kind of team competitive gaming fix.

Atlas Reactor merges tactical turn-based combat in a team versus team environment, the likes our generation has never seen before.

The result is well crafted strategy game that’s addictive, fast-paced and e-sports worthy. Did we mention it’s also free to play?

6 Battlefield 1

Hate me all you want, but Battlefield 1 is the superior triple A first person shooter game this year when compared to its direct competitor and long-time rival franchise Call of Duty.

Why? Because Battlefield 1’s launch was smoother across all platforms, contained more of a finished product when it comes to multiplayer gameplay and had the most positive hype in the lead up to its release.

Sixty players on a single map slugging it out on foot, in vehicles and in the air is also a thing of beauty, and has the ability to produce magic gaming moments that will forever hold a place in YouTube highlight reels.

I repeat, Battlefield 1 is the ultimate FPS game of 2016.

7 Dishonored 2

In the third player action stealth game category, Dishonored 2 takes the cake. Considered to be one of the most awaited games of the year following the successful release of the first game in 2012, the sequel didn’t disappoint.

On top of a brand new story that will keep you hooked, gameplay got a huge facelift with better controls and engine, plus the ability to play as both Emily and Corvo in the main story. Congratulations Bethesda, you’ve earned my money.

8 Doom

Doom is to gamers what butter is to bread. If you started gaming in the early 90s, Doom had to be on your shelves.

This year’s remake is a spectacular game, thanks to the use of modern technology to bring those classic demons and baddies to life in full HD and 4K resolutions.

Doom looks stunning when played on a high-end machine, and the engine offers gamers a smooth gameplay experience that reignites one’s passion for a good old gore-fest and demon slaying with metal music playing in the background.

Must own game for sure.

9 Dark Souls III

We patiently awaited for the final game in the Dark Souls series, and our patience was rewarded with death.

Dark Souls III is better in every possible way from II, but we’re glad that the ridiculous difficulty settings remained intact.

Dark Souls III features a great story, that character defining combat system that we’ve come to love and so much more.

This game is a proper farewell to a series that has given us hours of fun and tears, and we will dearly miss it.

10 Total War: Warhammer

For real time strategy fans, no other game came close to the sheer magic provided by Total War’s latest foray in the franchise, using the popular Warhammer IP.

Total War: Warhammer is a bold game, a huge departure from previous titles that took place in historical settings.

Instead, Total War Warhammer is a huge magical success, thanks to it’s literal use of magic, monsters, creatures and fantasy races that gives the franchise a much needed alternate setting for strategy fans to enjoy.