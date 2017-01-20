10 first ladies who were also models

It might come as a surprise, but Melania Trump is far from the first former model to become a First Lady.

For centuries, beautiful and charismatic women have been capturing the hearts of men who rose to the heights of political achievement.

From Argentina to Italy, women who once took to the catwalk have gone on to grace the halls of power.

Beginning in the Byzantine Empire and ending with the modern day, this list of fashionable first ladies shows a long history of women who have gone from top model to first lady.

1 Melania Trump

Born in 1970 in the former Yugoslavia, in what is now modern day Slovenia, Melanija Knavs grew up in a modest home in Novo Mesto with her parents and sister.

At 16, she began modeling and after briefly attending Lubliajana University, dropped out in order to pursue her modeling career.

Signed originally by an agency in Milan, she soon moved to New York and did shoots for such famous magazines as Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated, and GQ.

In 1998 she met Donald Trump at a party and the couple married in a lavish Palm beach wedding in 2004.

In 2006 they welcomed a son, Baron. As first Lady, Melania said she plans her mission to be to fight cyberbullying among children.

2 Carla Bruni

Although she was born in Turin, Italy, in 1967, Carla Bruni grew up in Paris, and in 2008 she became the first lady of France when she married then French president Nicholas Sarkozy.

Having started studies in art and architecture, she dropped out of university and began a successful career as a model working with brands such as Versace and Chanel.

In 2001 she had her first child with her then partner Raphaël Enthoven. In 2002, she released a folk and acoustic album that went on top the charts in France and Switzerland and she remains today a popular singer-songwriter.

Bruni and Sarkozy married in 2008 while he was president and they had a child in 2011. During her time as First Lady, she led an ambitious fight against HIV/AIDS.

3 Veronica Lario

Born in Bologna Italy, Veronica Lario worked for years as a model and stage actress in Milan, and featured in a number of provocative Italian films.

She met former irascible Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi in 1980 after he attended one of her performances. The pair would marry ten years later and go on to have three children.

During her husband’s time in office, she kept a low profile but her personal life was splashed across headlines in 2009 when rumors of her husband’s flings with young girls hit the news.

In 2014 the couple finalized their divorce with Berlusconi being ordered to pay €3million ($3.19million) per month, later dropped to €2million ($2.13million) per month, in alimony for his indiscretions.

4 Ana Paula Cristovão Lemos dos Santos

Born in Luanda, Angola, in 1963, Ana Paula worked for a number of years as a professional model before becoming a stewardess on the Angolan presidential airplane.

In 1994, she earned a teaching degree and later a law degree from Agostinho Neto University.

While working as a stewardess, she met her husband, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. The couple were married in 1991 and have three children.

As first lady, she has focused on issues affecting women, children, and land-mine victims but has come under some criticism for enjoying wealth in the face of the poverty of much of Angola’s population.

5 Juliana Awada

Born in Argentina to immigrant, liberal muslim parents from Syria and Lebanon, Awada connected early with the fashion world as her family ran a successful textile business.

She has become famous in recent years for her elegant style and was named by Vogue magazine among the world’s Best Dressed Woman in 2016.

Having completed most of her studies in Europe, for many years she was involved with the Belgian count Bruno Barbier Laurent and the two had a daughter but never married.

In 2010, she married Mauricio Marci and became first lady of Argentina in 2015 when her husband was elected President.

As first lady, she has often accompanied her husband on international visits and has appeared on numerous television shows playing herself.

6 Betty Ford

Having grown up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Betty Ford studied dance in her youth and eventually succeeded in a carreer in modern dance.

To help fund her time in the studio, she worked part time as a model, in local department stores. At 24, she married the salesman William Warren, but the couple divorced five years later. She met and married Gerald Ford in 1948 and in time they had four children together.

Betty Ford strongly supported her husband’s political ambitions which eventually took him all the way to the White House.

As First Lady of the United States, she lobbied hard for equal rights for women and support of the arts. In later years, having battled alcoholism, she opened the Betty Ford clinic to help treat drug and alcohol addiction.

7 Imelda Marcos

Born in Manilla in 1929, Imelda Marcos was First Lady of the Philippines for 20 years before her dictatorial husband was toppled from power and they fled to Hawaii in 1986.

Brought up in difficult circumstances, she earned a teaching degree in Manila but due to her beauty and elegant style, became a fashion plate in the popular press.

She married the then rising political star Fernando Marcos in 1956 and the two had three children.

As First Lady, she became both notorious and idolized for her lavish lifestyle, epitomized by her vast shoe collection of more than 3,000 pairs.

She eventually returned back to the Philippines after the death of her husband and was elected to congress twice despite allegations of corruption.

8 Grace Kelly

Born in 1929 in Philadelphia, Grace Kelly desired to be an actress from an early age, and worked as a model in New York before debuting on Broadway in 1949.

At the tender age of 22 she debuted in her first film and was soon a rising star of the silver screen, going on to act in films such as To Catch a Thief and High Society.

She met Prince Rainier of Monaco, her future husband, in 1954 at the Cannes film festival and the two married soon after.

Upon becoming the first lady of Monaco, she came under pressure to retire from acting and the Academy Award-winning actress ended her career at the age of 26.

She would have three children before her life was cut tragically short in a car crash in 1989.

9 Eva Peron

Eva Peron, born in Tolodos, Argentina, in 1919, grew up in poverty. By 15 she was off to Buenos Aires to make her fortune as an actress.

She worked as a model, in radio, and in stage productions before playing a few parts on the silver screen. In 1945, she met and married Juan Peron who only six months later would be elected president of Argentina.

As first lady, she was immensely popular even while her husband was criticized for fascist leanings. Eva worked tirelessly to alleviate poverty and improve rights for women and in 1952 she sought to run for vice president but was blocked by the military.

By then, she had also begun to feel the effects of the cancer that would take her life the same year. The popular musical about her life, Evita, which later also became a film, has kept her story current to this day.

10 Empress Theodora

The famous sixth century Empress of Byzantium was the equivalent of a fashion model who caught the eye of a powerful young man in her day.

Born in 497 AD in Constantinople, Theodora was the daughter of a bear-taming circus performer who worked at the Hippodrome.

She began working in the theatre herself while quite young, and it was there that the future Emperor Justinian saw her and became entranced.

Changes were made to the legal code to allow them to marry, and in 526 Theodora became Empress beside her husband.

She would remain one of his most trusted advisors. As first lady of the East, she sought to end the trafficking of young girls and increase rights for divorced women.