The best Cinco de Mayo recipes, with Patrón, Alacran and a killer appetizer recipe

Cinco de Mayo! Mexican St. Patrick’s day…or better yet, an homage to the fine tequila that pours on this hallowed day.

Monsters and Critics got sent a killer custom package of specially sized Patrón classics to construct the drink that won Margarita of the Year, the Coralina, created by Riesler Morales from Mexico City, Mexico.

Did we mention that we totally love Riesler?

Adding to that, Patrón is raising the bar for all with a fun Social Media push that will land those selected on Twitter some actual mariachis showing up at your door (or office) with Patrón on Cinco de Mayo’s carefully curated Coralina care package courtesy of Cocktail Courier.

The Patrón party pack has 375ml sizes of Patrón reposado tequila, Patrón citronage, red wine, rimming hibiscus sugar and salt plus a Patrón branded shaker, cups, napkins, limes, chips and salsa.

The most amazing aspect of this is all you have to do is tweet #PatronMyCinco today, Friday, May 5, between 10am and 5pm and your Party in a Box will be delivered to your doorstep (select cities only) within the hour.

Lucky tweeters in each select city will have a live mariachi band show up to complete their Cinco de Mayo party!

Are you ready to have the best recipes for this Cinco de Mayo to rock great food and drinks? Save and print this UP!

Riesler’s Margarita of the Year: The Coralina

1.75 oz Patrón Reposado

.75 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

1 oz Fresh lime juice

.75 oz Simple syrup

.5 oz Red Wine (Mexican, or Chilean is good)

+ Sugar-salt rim*find dried hibiscus flowers to add to this

METHOD

Combine Patrón Reposado, Patrón Citrónge Orange, simple syrup and lime juice in a shaker tin; add ice and shake vigorously.

Strain into a chilled cocktail coupe rimmed with sugar-salt rim.*

Carefully float red wine on the surface of the cocktail.

*Sugar-salt rim:

Pulverize .25 cup dried hibiscus in a spice grinder. Add .25 cup sugar and .25 cup kosher salt and pulse until combined.

Bonus: The TAO-garita with Alacran Tequila

For the purists who like it more traditional, our Spanish tequila friends, Alacran Tequila, have a fantastic recipe they shared with us from their New York City restaurant TAO!

Cinco de Mayo will be popping at hotspot TAO, with their TAO-garita.

Ice

1 1/2 Alacran Tequila

1 1/2 TAO Sour Mix *

Wasabi salt for the rim of the glass

A slice of lime

*For fresh sour mix, do this:

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

METHOD

Make simple syrup by bringing the sugar and water to a boil, about 7 minutes. Stir to dissolve sugar. Remove from heat and let cool.

While the syrup is cooling, strain freshly squeezed lemon and lime juice into a resealable bottle, discarding the pulp. Pour in the cooled simple syrup. Shake and use immediately or refrigerate.

PREPARATION

Shake all the ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain into a glass over rocks, or “up” into a cocktail glass. Rim the glass with wasabi salt. A slice of lime as a garnish.

Cinco de Mayo: What to eat

But wait! there’s more!

You need to have amazing food to serve with drinks, so we were thrilled when V&V Supremo, the finest purveyors of Mexican cheeses sold in the USA, gave us an exclusive video posted below with a recipe how-to for this open-faced queso fundido, or grilled cheese for those who have no access to Mexican food.

You will LOVE this:

Tequila Fiesta 2 Cheese Sandwich

Serves: 2

Total Time: 30 min

Ingredients:

Pico de gallo:

½ cup tomato, seeded, diced

2 Tbsp. white onion, finely chopped

2 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

½ Tbsp. serrano pepper, seeded and finely chopped (some of you will veer jalapeno and that’s ok)

1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/8 tsp. kosher salt

Queso fundido:

½ Tbsp. olive oil

¼ cup white onion, chopped

1 clove garlic minced

1 tsp serrano pepper, seeded, chopped

dash dried oregano

dash dried rosemary

dash dried thyme

dash ground white pepper

2 Tbsp. Supremo® Brand or Chihuahua® Brand Mexican Sour Cream from V&V SUPREMO

1 cup Shredded Chihuahua® Brand Quesadilla Cheese or Oaxaca Cheese from V&V SUPREMO

2 Tbsp. Grated Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese from V&V SUPREMO

¼ cup Tequila

Bread:

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature

2 slices Italian white bread

Preparation:

1. Pico de gallo: finely chopped tomato, onion, cilantro, serrano pepper, and salt. Dress with fresh lime juice. Mix and set aside until ready to use.

2. In a small pan, heat olive oil for 1 minute over medium heat. Mix in onion, and sauté for 1 minute. Add garlic, serrano pepper, oregano, rosemary, thyme, white pepper, and sauté for 1 minute. Mix in sour cream, Chihuahua and Cotija cheese. Stirring constantly until the cheese is completely melted.

3. Look at the video! Stir in tequila SLOWLY, keep stirring until the cheese is completely mixed in with the tequila. Turn heat to low and continue to cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once done, keep warm and set aside.

4. Preheat a nonstick frying pan or griddle over medium heat for 1 minute.

5. Butter the pan with ½ tbsp. butter. Place the two slices of bread on top of the melted butter. Toast for about a minute, add remaining butter to the pan. Using a spatula, flip bread slices into the melted butter.

6. Add half of the queso fundido mixture on each slice of bread. Raise heat to high. Flip each slice, and sear cheese for 10-15 seconds. Remove slices from the pan to a plate. Garnish each slice with Pico de Gallo.

Happy Cinco de Mayo!