Negroni Week 2017 dazzles with tantalizing new recipes

The cocktail of the month for June is The Negroni!

Summer is here and we are in the middle of Negroni Week 2017.

The event was created by Imbibe Magazine and Campari back in 2013 as a celebration of one of the world’s great Italian cocktails, which has grown in popularity over recent years sweeping the entire USA and beyond.

The Negroni was invented back in 1919 in Florence, Italy, at the Caffe Rivoire.

From June 5-11, 2017, bars and restaurants will be mixing classic Negronis and clever Negroni variations for many charities.

So far, Negroni Week has raised $900,000 for charitable causes since its inception. We’ll drink to that!

The nuanced balance of sweet and bitter makes this an adult cosmopolitan drink, more for a refined palate that prefers complex notes — served either on the rocks or up in a cocktail glass neat.

Campari has shared some of the best new 2017 riffs on the classic Negroni with us, and we recommend you seek out the participating bars that are raising money with their Negroni orders too.

Get your Negroni on with Campari:

Sailor’s Negroni

This twist on the classic Negroni mixes from Flavio Angiolillo at MAG, Milan, Italy, uses smoky mezcal and roasty coffee liqueur in addition to the core ingredients:

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Cinzano 1757 rosso vermouth

½ oz. coffee liqueur (Angiolillo uses Sailor’s)

½ oz. mezcal

Tools: mixing glass, barspoon, strainer

Glass: rocks

Garnish: orange slice

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir. Strain into a rocks glass over ice and garnish.

Kula Negroni

NYC Clover Club Mixologist Julie Reiner created a fruit-tastic winner here:

1 oz. strawberry-infused Campari*

1 oz. Cinzano Vermouth Bianco

1 oz. London Dry gin

Tools: mixing glass, barspoon, strainer

Glass: rocks

Garnish: orange twist and a fresh strawberry

In a mixing glass, combine the infused Campari, vermouth and gin. Add ice and stir to chill. Strain over one large ice cube. Garnish.

*To make the infusion, add 2 pints of fresh clean strawberries to a bottle of Campari. Allow to macerate fo r for 3-5 days. Strain the strawberries out of the bottle before serving.

Cold Brew Coffee Negroni

Coffee and Campari? Edd Siu’s Vespr Coffeebar, Orlando, made a heavenly cocktail melding bitter notes of the Italian Campari with coffee’s rich aromatic flavors.

In this simple cold-brew coffee, the baristas use cold-brew concentrate instead of gin for more pop:

1½ oz. cold-brew concentrate*

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. sweet vermouth

Tools: mixing glass, barspoon

Glass: rocks

Garnish: orange peel

Stir ingredients together in a mixing glass with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice cubes. Express orange peel oil over cocktail and rest garnish on top of the drink.

*Cold-brew concentrate: In a French press, combine 15 tablespoons of coarse ground coffee and 16 oz. of room temperature water. Don’t plunge the strainer yet. Let stand for 17 hours, then plunge to separate grounds. Pour into a vessel and store the concentrate. Store refrigerated for 2 weeks.

Classic Negroni

1 oz. gin

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. sweet vermouth

Tools: mixing glass, barspoon, strainer

Glass: cocktail or double rocks

Garnish: orange twist

Stir ingredients in a mixing glass with ice, strain into a chilled cocktail glass (or ice-filled double rocks glass) and garnish.

The Dessert Negroni

1½ oz. Cinzano 1757 Rosso vermouth

¾ oz. Campari

¾ oz. gin

1 oz. Chinotto soda

1 scoop of blood orange sorbet

Tools: mixing glass, barspoon, strainer

Glass: Old Fashioned

Garnish: cherry, orange wheel and bay leaf

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add the vermouth, gin and Campari, stir to chill, and then strain over ice into a Old Fashioned glass. Top with the soda, stir and add a scoop of blood orange sorbet. Garnish.

Negroni Sour

From Farmers & Distillers, Washington D.C.



1½ oz. gin

¾ oz. Campari

1 oz. amaro

¾ oz. fresh lemon juice

¼ oz. fresh orange juice

¼ oz. simple syrup (1:1)

1 fresh egg white (pasteurized if you like)

Tools: shaker, strainer

Glass: coupe

Garnish: lemon wheel

Add the egg white and lemon juice to shaker. Wash your hands. Dry shake for 30 seconds. Add the remaining ingredients. Add ice. Shake vigorously. Fine strain into coupe. Garnish.