Xbox One X: World’s most powerful console debuts this November

Xbox One X can be yours beginning November 7 for $499 USD / 449 GBP / 499 EUR / 599 CAD/ 649 AUD and will include a 1TB hard drive, a wireless controller, HDMI cable, power supply, a 1-month Xbox Game Pass subscription and a 14-day Xbox Live Gold membership trial.

What makes the Xbox One X special is its 6-teraflop Scorpio engine that delivers true 4K resolution games for those who have made the jump to 4K televisions. Folks with 1080p televisions will still benefit from the Xbox One X’s built-in supersampling that delivers the best possible 1080p version of the game.

Xbox One X also supports High Dynamic Range and Wide Color Gamut that harnasses the best color and detail possible from supporting televisions. If you’re looking to buy a 4K television, make sure you buy one with a 10-bit processor and HDR support.

At launch, Microsoft will offer Xbox One X Enhanced versions of existing Xbox One games including Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft, Resident Evil 7, Final Fantasy 15, and Rocket League.

Microsoft also announced that all existing Xbox One games, Xbox Play Anywhere titles, and Backward Compatible Xbox 360 games will be compatible with Xbox One X, complete with faster load times and improved visuals.