Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch debuts at E3 2017

Gamers know that every June there’s three days of non-stop, exciting video game news coming out of Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and this year is no exception with the debut of Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch.

This year’s E3 takes place June 13-15 and Nintendo has packed all three days with fun events, including livestreamed tournaments from the show floor.

First up on June 13 at 9 a.m. PT, Nintendo will stream its Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 presentation at e3.nintendo.com in which new Super Mario Odyssey details will be revealed, along with information for other Nintendo Switch titles, including previously unannounced games.

Following the presentation, Nintendo is bringing back Nintendo Treehouse: Live at E3, a livestreamed showcase of upcoming Switch and 3DS games. Video will stream at e3.nintendo.com and on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Beginning June 13, journalists in attendance will be the first people to play the highly anticipated Super Mario Odyssey. Monsters & Critics will be there and will report back with our hands-on impressions.

Nintendo will also host the 2017 Splatoon 2 World Inkling Invitational tournament on June 13 and the 2017 ARMS Open Invitational tournament on June 14, both will be livestreamed as well.