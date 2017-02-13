Monsters and Critics

Splatoon 2 Global Testfire event gives fans early access to upcoming Nintendo Switch game

13th February 2017 by

Nintendo is giving fans a chance to play Splatoon 2 before its summer release

With nearly five million copies sold worldwide, Splatoon became a surprise hit for Nintendo and was one of the last great games for Nintendo’s Wii U console.

Two years later, Nintendo is back with Splatoon 2 — this time for their upcoming Switch console.

Scheduled for release this summer, Splatoon 2 is heavily in development and that’s where fans get involved with a special Splatoon 2 Global Testfire event that will give people a chance to play the game before it is released.

Beginning March 24, gamers can download a demo version of Splatoon 2 via the Nintendo eShop that will allow them to battle against players worldwide.

Splatoon 2 fans will have six timed opportunities to play this three-day preview event.

The schedule is as follows:

March 24: 12-12:59pm PT and 8-8:59pm PT
March 25: 4-4:59am PT, 12-12:59pm PT and 8-8:59pm PT
March 26: 4-4:59am PT

The Splatoon 2 Global Testfire will allow players to test four weapons, including the new Splat Dualies, along with new versions of the Splat Roller and Splat Charger.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

Monsters and Critics