Splatoon 2 Global Testfire event gives fans early access to upcoming Nintendo Switch game

With nearly five million copies sold worldwide, Splatoon became a surprise hit for Nintendo and was one of the last great games for Nintendo’s Wii U console.

Two years later, Nintendo is back with Splatoon 2 — this time for their upcoming Switch console.

Scheduled for release this summer, Splatoon 2 is heavily in development and that’s where fans get involved with a special Splatoon 2 Global Testfire event that will give people a chance to play the game before it is released.

Beginning March 24, gamers can download a demo version of Splatoon 2 via the Nintendo eShop that will allow them to battle against players worldwide.

Splatoon 2 fans will have six timed opportunities to play this three-day preview event.

The schedule is as follows:

March 24: 12-12:59pm PT and 8-8:59pm PT

March 25: 4-4:59am PT, 12-12:59pm PT and 8-8:59pm PT

March 26: 4-4:59am PT

The Splatoon 2 Global Testfire will allow players to test four weapons, including the new Splat Dualies, along with new versions of the Splat Roller and Splat Charger.