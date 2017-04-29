Review: Solo Rival backpack keeps your tech gear safe

Gaming laptops are expensive and transporting them safely is of great importance. That’s where the Solo Rival backpack comes in, with a capacity to carry laptops with screens up to 17.3 inches.

Along with a padded laptop compartment, the Rival backpack includes sections for other items such as books or a tablet. There’s also an organizer section for your pens and other small items.

The Rival backpack also features two hard-shelled side pockets where you can store delicate and expensive items such as headphones or hard drives.

Comfort is guaranteed with two padded shoulder straps and a chest strap, along with cooling back padding. There’s also a reflective strip to keep you safe if you’re out at night.

The quality of the Rival backpack is immediately evident, beginning with the zippers. Think back to your previous backpacks and ask yourself, what was the number one problem I experienced? Chances are the zippers malfunctioned. I don’t see that being an issue with the Rival backpack.

The Rival backpack is lightweight with a polyester body and an affordable retail price of $79.99.

Overall, I was very impressed by the quality and design of Solo’s Rival backpack and it’s worth considering if you’re in the market for a new backpack to keep your laptop and tech gear safe.

A review unit was provided by the manufacturer.