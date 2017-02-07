Review: NIMA Football Helmet Bluetooth Speaker

With over 100 million people tuning in to the Super Bowl every year, there’s no denying that people love football.

Men and women of all ages gather around their televisions every week to cheer on their favorite teams in hopes that they’ll make it to the big game.

Pride in one’s team is shown with jerseys and other memorabilia bearing iconic logos. Some folks take things to another level by tailgating.

Friends, food and music are usually involved. And what better way to show your love for your favorite team and bump some sweet tunes than a with slick football helmet Bluetooth speaker?

The first thing you notice when you remove the NIMA Football Helmet Bluetooth Speaker from its packaging is the weight. It feels sturdy and worthy of its $149 price.

There’s nothing worse than buying a new tech toy and having it feel cheap in your hands.

You control the speaker through your phone or with the buttons on the back of the helmet. On the back you’ll also find a 3.5 mm auxiliary input in case you don’t have a Bluetooth-enabled phone or audio player, along with a USB port that allows you to charge a small device.

The helmet itself runs off a built-in battery that lasts many hours.

There are tons of college football helmets to choose from and by month’s end you’ll be able to buy NFL helmets.

If you’re interested, make sure you keep an eye of NIMA’s website because it’s safe to say they’re going to sell fast, especially the helmets for Super Bowl champs New England Patriots.

The sound quality is impressive and the small version fills up a room with ease. There’s also a medium and large size (which is as big as an actual football helmet).

You can also pair two helmets together. Place one in the living room and another in the backyard and your football party will never be without music. And when the party’s over you can use it as a speakerphone.

The NIMA Football Helmet Bluetooth Speaker is well-built, looks cool, sounds great and is easy to use.