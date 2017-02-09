The king of puzzle games is back and it’s brought along a friend in Sega’s Puyo Puyo Tetris, coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Gamers can get their hands on this addictive puzzler fusion beginning April 25 in North America and April 28 in Europe.

The PS4 version is priced at $29.99 for a physical copy, while the Switch edition retails for $39.99 and includes two keychains while supplies last.

If you prefer, you can purchase a Switch digital copy for $29.99.

Puyo Puyo Tetris features many ways to play, including single-player Adventure mode and Online mode for up to four players.

If you’re competitive, you’re going to love the online Puzzle League mode, where you can move up the rankings and improve your player rating. And if you’re shy, you can battle offline against the CPU.

Customizers will be glad to know that new characters and skins await in the game’s shop. The more you play, the more you can unlock.

Check out the Puyo Puyo Tetris screenshots below: