Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle coming exclusively to Walmart

In a move that might seem surprising to some, considering Nintendo Switch consoles aren’t that easy to find, Nintendo has announced a Walmart exclusive bundle that will include Splatoon 2, a carrying case and Neon Pink and Neon Green Joy-Con controllers.

For those wanting a Nintendo Switch and Splatoon 2, this bundle comes at the perfect time, launching September 8 for $379.99.

Plus, for those in North America, you’ll be able to brag to your friends about your neon controllers which won’t be available for individual purchase until a later date.

Splatoon 2 has been a big hit for Nintendo, with more than 400 million online battles in the game’s first month of release.

Splatoon 2 global sales have surpassed one million units, joining The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, 1-2-Switch and ARMS in the millionaire’s club.