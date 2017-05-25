Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe take the top spots on April sales charts

The Nintendo Switch is a bonafide hit with gamers, racking up big sales numbers in April.

According to USA sales tracker NPD Group, Nintendo sold more than 280,000 Switch units in April, making the Switch the top seller two months in a row.

When combined with sales of the Nintendo 3DS (more than 68,000 units), Nintendo’s hardware made up almost half of all console sales during the month of April.

Nintendo also scored big on the software chart with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch taking the top spot in April with more than 460,000 physical copies sold.

When you factor in digital sales, the total jumps to 550,000 units — an impressive amount considering the game was released on April 28 and the cut-off date for April sales tracking was on April 29.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch also sold well in April, taking the third spot on the sales chart.

Look for Nintendo to make more appearances on the sales charts with their upcoming lineup of games, including ARMS (Nintendo Switch, June 16) and Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch, July 21), along with Hey! Pikmin and Miitopia (Nintendo 3DS, July 28).