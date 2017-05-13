Nintendo reveals The Master Trials, the first DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Gamers have made The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch and Wii U a huge success and Nintendo is keeping the hype alive by announcing The Master Trials, the first downloadable content (DLC) set to launch this summer.

The update is available in a bundle for $19.99 which also includes a second DLC pack scheduled for a holiday 2017 release.

Trial of the Sword: In this mode, gamers will start a battle without any armor or weapons, and if successful in defeating all the enemies, new rooms (45 total) will open, eventually rewarding players with a powered-up Master Sword.

Hard Mode: For all the hardcore gamers out there looking for a challenge, Nintendo is adding a hard mode in which enemies are stronger and slowly recover health in battle. There’s also new, floating planks around Hyrule that contain treasure chests accessible after defeating enemies.

Hero’s Path Mode: The world of Hyrule is huge, and sometimes it might be hard to remember if you’ve explored a certain portion of the map. The Hero’s Path mode track’s a player’s last 200 hours, making it easier to reach the end of Link’s journey.

Travel Medallion: Somewhere in the game world lies a new treasure chest which contains the Travel Medallion that allows players to create a temporary travel point where they are currently standing. Players can then transport Link to that point at any time.

Korok Mask: When equipped, the Korok mask will shake, indicating that a Korok is hidden nearby.

New Equipment: The DLC also adds eight pieces of equipment inspired by previous characters and games in the Zelda series, such as Midna, Tingle, Phantom and Majora’s Mask.