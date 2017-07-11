Nintendo announces Super NES Classic Edition

Great news for retro gamers as Nintendo has announced plans for a Super Nintendo Entertainment System re-release on September 29.

For $79.99, you’ll get a SNES Classic Edition console with 21 pre-installed games, an HDMI cable, an AC adapter and two wired Super NES Classic Controllers.

The biggest surprise is the inclusion of the never-before-released Star Fox 2 game that can be unlocked after completing the first level in Star Fox.

The other 20 games span various genres and provide a great snapshot of what made the Super NES one of the most beloved consoles.

Here’s a list of the 21 games you’ll get to play this September:

– Contra III: The Alien Wars

– Donkey Kong Country

– EarthBound

– Final Fantasy III

– F-ZERO

– Kirby Super Star

– Kirby’s Dream Course

– The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

– Mega Man X

– Secret of Mana

– Star Fox

– Star Fox 2

– Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

– Super Castlevania IV

– Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

– Super Mario Kart

– Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

– Super Mario World

– Super Metroid

– Super Punch-Out!!

– Yoshi’s Island