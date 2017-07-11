Nintendo announces Super NES Classic Edition

Great news for retro gamers as Nintendo has announced plans for a Super Nintendo Entertainment System re-release on September 29.
For $79.99, you’ll get a SNES Classic Edition console with 21 pre-installed games, an HDMI cable, an AC adapter and two wired Super NES Classic Controllers.
The biggest surprise is the inclusion of the never-before-released Star Fox 2 game that can be unlocked after completing the first level in Star Fox.
The other 20 games span various genres and provide a great snapshot of what made the Super NES one of the most beloved consoles.
Here’s a list of the 21 games you’ll get to play this September:
– Contra III: The Alien Wars
– Donkey Kong Country
– EarthBound
– Final Fantasy III
– F-ZERO
– Kirby Super Star
– Kirby’s Dream Course
– The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
– Mega Man X
– Secret of Mana
– Star Fox
– Star Fox 2
– Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
– Super Castlevania IV
– Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
– Super Mario Kart
– Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
– Super Mario World
– Super Metroid
– Super Punch-Out!!
– Yoshi’s Island