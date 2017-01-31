New Nintendo 3DS XL Pikachu Yellow Edition is adorable

Beginning February 24, Pokemon fans across North America will be able to get their hands on the Pikachu-themed New Nintendo 3DS XL for $199.99.

As you can tell from the image above, Nintendo’s latest handheld comes in yellow with a sketch of fan-favorite Pikachu across the front.

No word on who’s responsible for the artwork, but it’s safe to assume that it was sketched by someone involved with the Pokemon games or the animated television program.

Unfortunately, the system doesn’t come with any games. This would’ve been a great opportunity for Nintendo to include last year’s Pokemon Sun and Moon.

But then again, that would’ve increased the price and chances are if you’re buying this Pikachu 3DS, you already own those games.

Here’s the trailer for Pokemon Sun and Moon: