Live out your horse-racing dreams with Mario Sports Superstars

Just because Nintendo is busy prepping the release of their new Switch console, doesn’t mean they’re neglecting the millions of 3DS gamers worldwide.

In fact, the same month that Nintendo Switch arrives in stores will also see the release of Mario Sports Superstars.

Beginning March 10 in Europe and March 24 in North America, gamers will be treated to a 5-in-1 sports game compilation consisting of Soccer, Baseball, Golf, Tennis and Horse Racing.

You can choose from eighteen characters, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Bowser, Waluigi, and Yoshi. And you don’t have to play alone because the game supports local and online multiplayer. Or if you’re a lone wolf, you’ll be able to play through single-player tournaments and training mode.

If you want access to special game bonuses, you can purchase Mario Sports Superstars amiibo cards in blind packs. A set of five will cost you $4.99 and for a limited time Nintendo will include one amiibo card.

To activate the bonus cards, players simply tap the cards on their 3DS and the handheld’s NFC reader takes care of the rest. This only works on the New Nintendo 3DS models. If you have an older model, you can purchase an NFC reader.

Check out the trailer and screenshots below…