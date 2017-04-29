Introducing the new Nintendo 2DS XL

Heads up, Nintendo fans, there’s a redesigned 2DS headed your way on July 28. The New Nintendo 2DS XL offers most of the features from the previous New Nintendo 3DS XL systems in an all-new, more affordable design.

The main feature that’s missing is 3D, but many gamers turn that feature off and play with the traditional 2D view, thus making the 3D feature unnecessary. These are the gamers that Nintendo is going after.

Priced at $149.99, the New Nintendo 2DS XL is lighter than the 3DS and also has built-in support for amiibo cards and figures.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL will launch the same day as two anticipated 2DS/3DS games: Hey! PIKMIN and Miitopia.

Check out the trailers for those games below…