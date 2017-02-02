Nintendo Switch: Check out Nintendo’s first-ever Super Bowl ad before it airs

Nintendo is amping up marketing for the March 3 release of its new Switch gaming console with the company’s first-ever Super Bowl ad scheduled to air Sunday, February 5, during the fourth quarter.

The 30-second commercial spotlights the Switch’s unique features along with the highly-anticipated adventure game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is set to launch alongside the console.

The ad, seen below, is upbeat and effective thanks in part to a brand new song from Imagine Dragons titled Believer. You can download the song on iTunes, Apple Music, Google Play, Amazon and Spotify.

Nintendo also released an extended 90-second version that features footage from more upcoming Switch games, including Arms, 1-2-Switch, Splatoon 2, Just Dance 2017, Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.